WELEETKA — Freshman Aubrey Williams tossed a three-inning no-hitter Thursday, igniting Maud to a 13-0 victory over Weleetka.

The game was stopped after three innings on the run rule.

Williams also sparkled at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two singles and a double. She scored three times.

Jordan Brewer also doubled for Maud, now 1-3.

The Lady Tigers will be involved in a three-way with Wanette and Wynnewood Monday at Wanette.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.