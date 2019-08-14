MIAMI — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Interim President Dr. Mark Rasor delivered the State of the College address during the 2019 faculty inservice on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

In the first State of the College following Dr. Jeff Hale’s retirement, Rasor shared successes from the previous year, gave a budget outline and announced a faculty pay raise.

“Our goal is to help people change the trajectory of their lives,” said Rasor. “That is why we are here and my goal as interim is to continue changing lives.”

Rasor announced that despite two-year college enrollment declining nationally, NEO remains in a stable financial position.

He also announced that an increase in state support allowed for an increase in faculty salaries. Under the previous salary structure, long-term faculty stopped receiving raises after 15 years of service.

The revised structure submitted by the Faculty Senate gave a raise to all faculty and extended raise levels for 20, 30 and 40-year faculty members.

As part of NEO’s deferred maintenance structure, Dr. Rasor announced renovations to traditional dorm rooms.

Under the plan, NEO had begun installing new flooring, wall coverings, windows, and motel-style air conditioning units into traditional dorm rooms.

The project will be completed as funds become available and the current timeline projects approximately 40 room conversions within 18 months.

Each year, NEO presents the Norse Pride awards for departments and organizations on campus that served as an extraordinary asset to the college the previous year.

This year’s honorees were the nursing department, the financial aid department, NEO men’s basketball the NEO Honors Program, and the NEO A&M Young Farmers and Ranchers Club.

As a conclusion, Dr. Rasor briefed the attendees on the OSU A&M Board of Regents presidential search.

At this time, the committee of administrators, staff, faculty and stakeholders are being submitted to the regent’s steering committee for the formation of a local committee.