Alice Farmer, devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated hospital volunteer, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, at the age of 89, one day before her 90th birthday. Alice was married to Ted Farmer. The couple were living at the time in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Alice was born in the family home on a farm outside of Randolph, Kansas, on Aug. 12, 1929, the 3rd surviving daughter of John August and Anna Mae (Rosell) Ekstrom. She was baptized at the Walsburg Lutheran Church near Leonardville. Alice first attended classes in a small country school and, as her family moved during the Depression, continued her schooling in Randolph, Kansas City, and Manhattan, Kansas. She graduated from high school in Manhattan and took work as a secretary.

Not long after, she met Theodore Lee Farmer of Farmington, Illinois, who had begun attending Kansas State Agricultural College following his discharge from the navy at the end of World War 2. The couple fell in love and were married May 28, 1950. They later made their home in El Dorado, Kansas, and had two boys, Robert Lee and Ronald Willis Farmer.

In El Dorado, the couple joined the First United Methodist Church and were active in the church throughout their lives. Alice was a wonderful homemaker, fully engaged in the lives of her family in the church and community, and proud of her Swedish family heritage. She enjoyed working periodically as a secretary in El Dorado Public Schools. But she was most proud of her association with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado where she volunteered for over 24 years and recorded over 7,000 hours of service time.

Alice was preceded in death by her son Ron; her parents; sisters Rosemond Schrems and Ruby Reichle; and nephew John Reichle, all of Manhattan, KS. She is survived by her husband of more than 69 years, Ted; her son Bob and wife Nancy of Bartlesville, OK; daughter-in-law Sharon Farmer of Austin, TX; grandchildren Jamie and husband Travis White with sons Owen and Judah of Tulsa, OK, and Tom Farmer with wife Christy and children Whitt and Emery of Tulsa; and niece Annalene Benson, and nephews Jeri Reichle, George Schrems, Richard Farmer and Tom Farmer.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been established at the First United Methodist Church, 421 W. Central Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042; and at Bartlesville First Church.

The family will receive visitors at the Davis Family Funeral Home, Walker-Brown Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m. Memorial services will be held at Bartlesville First Church on Aug. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Paul Overholt officiating. Alice will be buried at Walsburg Lutheran Church Cemetery, Leonardville, KS, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Keith Wiens officiating.