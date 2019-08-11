On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Northridge Church of Christ will begin its 24th year of offering Divorce Care. The program will run for 14 Wednesdays, ending on Nov. 20. The time is 7 to 8:45 p.m., and the location is 1001 E. MacArthur in Shawnee.

Oklahoma continues to experience a divorce rate above the national average. Divorce can leave lives in tatters and many view the future as dismal. It may even lead to a cycle of dysfunction and strained relationships without proven intervention techniques.

Divorce Care uses professionally made videos as discussion guides and covers topics such as anger, depression, loneliness, finances, and many others. It is a biblical based program giving a foundation for dealing with the pain of divorce and separation. Confidentiality is established at the first meeting. Participants need to believe they not only learn how to handle their situation but also can share their feelings with other group members. No one is pressured to talk, but as trust is gained most people find that by sharing with the group they are comforted in learning that others have similar concerns.

Over the years, hundreds of individuals have completed the program. Most have repeated a second time after gaining insights which allow them to focus more clearly on their recovery.

Many now enjoy happy new marriages and other relationships using the principals learned in the Divorce Care sessions.

Participants have come to Divorce Care from as far away as 50 miles, and includes an age range from 18 to 72. Group members educational backgrounds are diverse, ranging from high school dropouts to professional graduate degrees. Their divorce situations are just as diverse.

No matter what one’s divorce situation happens to be, Divorce Care can address those needs and provide a pathway to full recovery. Group leaders will be able to provide thoughtful insight into each lesson due to experiences of divorce personally or through family members.

If you are interested, call 275-4180 or 275-7273 to enroll or receive more information. You can also just come to the first session and learn more about the program. A brochure is available at the church office during regular business hours. Child care is provided.