A favorite gathering place for Bartlesville dog owners has been the victim of thieves, who stole the concrete dogs that welcome people into Cooper Dog Park in Bartlesville. The watering bowls near the water fountain also disappeared.

“Many of the park users are angry and disappointed that someone would chose to diminish what is to so many, a wonderful and welcoming place for dogs to frolic and for owners to socialize,” said Tom O’Connor, who brings Kai, a poodle, and Sassy, a poodle mix, to Cooper Dog Park.

The park is open to the public, free of charge, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

The people who frequent the park are a cross section of the community, O’Conner said. Many are elderly who can no longer walk their dogs on a regular basis, but their dogs are able to run around playing with other dogs in the park, he said.

“Some people are infirm and can sit and chat with other owners as their pets get the exercise they need. Young children also enjoy the park that is split between an area designated for big dogs and a separate fenced in area for small dogs,” O’Connor said.

Cooper Dog Park Director Bill Buckles said, “All of this work was done by volunteers, and to see it gone is heart breaking. All of our up-keep is paid for through donations and volunteer help.”

Buckles said it is very disheartening when something as nice as Cooper Dog Park comes under attack by people who “obviously do not care about others.”

However, there is hope.

A fundraiser already planned for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, the “Dog Days of Summer” swim party, at the Frontier Pool, 312 SW Virginia Ave., will help raise funds to replace the items stolen and for the maintenance of Cooper Dog Park, enjoyed by so many dog owners. Admission to the swim party is $5 per dog. Additional information is on the website http://barkparkbuddies.com/.

Peggy O’Connor, a member of the Cooper Park board of directors, said she sees the value of the park to the greater community and hopes to see it continue.

“This park is used by the young and old, rich and poor from every part of this town,” she said. “It lets us all get to know one another, which enriches all of our lives.”

To volunteer or make a donation to Cooper Dog Park, visit http://barkparkbuddies.com/ and click on the donation button.