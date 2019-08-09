For the 15th consecutive year, The Princeton Review named OBU one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States. OBU was one of 127 institutions listed in the “Best in the West” section on the educational research firm’s website feature, “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region.”

Each year, the nationally renowned educational services organization names the best colleges and universities in five zones: Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, West and International. This year 655 institutions, including OBU, were recognized for being “academically outstanding” and worth consideration in the college search. The colleges named “regional best” represent about 25 percent of the nation’s 2,500 four-year colleges.

OBU is one of only seven Oklahoma schools to make the list and is among 127 colleges and universities honored in the 15-state Western region. The “Best in the West” colleges are located in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Included in the other four regional lists are 224 institutions in the Northeast, 142 in the Southeast, 158 in the Midwest, and 4 on the International list.

Colleges selected each year meet criteria for academic excellence based on data provided by school administration and surveys. Included in The Princeton Review’s assessment, given through a secure online survey, are 84 questions about the school’s academics, administration and student body. Using a five-point Likert scale, the responses are then converted from qualitative student assessments into quantitative data for school-to-school comparisons. The Princeton Review does not rank the colleges in its lists hierarchically, and the rankings are based off of student opinion rather than the organization’s views.

According to Robert Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, the firm highly recommends each of the list’s institutions based on their outstanding academics, but they realize that there are more factors to consider in the college application process.

“We know applicants need far more than an academic rating or ranking to find the college that will be best for them. We created our ranking lists to help narrow that search,” Franek said.

“They are based entirely on data we gather beyond academics that gives insight into what the schools’ enrolled students say about their professors, administrators, school services, campus culture and student life. In the end, it's all about the fit.”

OBU students’ comments about the school are featured on the university’s profile page, highlighting topics from the school’s campus life to the excellence of professors and teaching. A natural science major declared, “A typical student at my school has a passion for God.” Undergrads advise incoming students to “open up and share experiences with others” as the notion of “cliques” is emphatically dismissed. There is a sense that most OBU undergrads are “warm and friendly” in demeanor.

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House.

For more information and for a full list of the rankings, visit www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-regional-colleges.

For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.

With its campus located in Shawnee, OBU offers 10 bachelor’s degrees with 88 fields of study and five master’s degree programs. The Christian liberal arts university has an overall enrollment of 2.011, with students from 37 states and 40 other countries. OBU has been rated as one of the top 10 regional colleges in the West by U.S. News and World Report for 27 consecutive years and has been Oklahoma’s highest rated regional college in the U.S. News rankings for 25 consecutive years. OBU is one of three universities in Oklahoma and the only private Oklahoma university listed on Great Value College’s rankings of 50 Great Affordable Colleges in the Midwest. Forbes.com consistently ranks OBU as a top university in Oklahoma and the Princeton Review has named OBU one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States for 14 consecutive years.