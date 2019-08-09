Funeral services for Edward “Ed” Finley are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Brother Leo Potts officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Grove West Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Edward Finley was born July 8, 1928 to Sarah (Talley) and John Daniel Finely in Lone Grove. He passed from this life on Aug. 7, 2019 at the age of 91.

Ed grew up in Lone Grove where he attended public school. On Dec. 19, 1953, he married the love of his life, Dorthy Deck in Springer. Ed spent his career at Michelin in the finishing department. He worked there for 20 years before retiring.

Ed was an outdoorsman with a special love of fishing and quail hunting. When he wasn’t spending his free time outside, he was with his loving family. Ed was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah Finley; five brothers; one sister; and son-in-law, Jay Sargent.

He is survived by his wife, Dorthy Finley of the home; daughters, Donna Mills, Linda Finley; Karen Sargent; and Patty Brawley and her husband, Eric; son, John Ed Finley and his wife, Virginia; grandsons, Cory Hatley, Walt Mills, Blaine Mills, Mitchell Finley, James Finley, Deric Brawley, and Jacob Brawley; granddaughters, Jayce Sargent, Jessica Sargent, Jenifer Scheuerman, Rachelle Malone, and Logan Brawley; great-grandchildren, Christian Mills, Karissa Mills, Sarenity Malone, Kamlynn Miller, Hunter Hatley, River Mills, Sailor Mills, Ryder Mills, Jay Sargent, Maverik Wood, Aria Sargent, and Myaunna Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John Finley, Cory Hatley, Walt Mills, Blaine Mills, Mitchell Finley, James Finley, Deric Brawley, and Jacob Brawley will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Ed’s granddaughters and Brandon Deck.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.