2 bodies found inside vehicle submerged in Oklahoma pond

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two men have been discovered inside a submerged truck that's registered to an Oklahoma man who's been missing for a year.

The Moore Police Department says the bodies of 67-year-old Charles Ervin Moore and 65-year-old Larry Matthews were discovered Monday in a truck submerged in the pond in Moore, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Workers at a Moore business notified police at about 5:30 p.m. that a truck was partially sticking out of a pond behind the business. Police say the truck's license plate matches a vehicle owned by Moore, a Purcell man missing since July 2018.

Authorities say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating whether there is evidence of trauma to the victims' bodies.

•••

OKC school board seeks to move lawsuit to federal court

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City School Board wants a lawsuit filed against it by a board member transferred to federal court.

The board's request filed on Monday and first reported by The Oklahoman says the case involves federal questions of free speech and due process.

Board member Charles Henry has asked that a temporary restraining order issued by an Oklahoma County judge to stop the board from discussing his conduct be made permanent.

Henry also wants to stop the board from renaming the now closed Northeast Academy High School as Classen School of Advanced Studies.

The restraining order stopped a planned board discussion last month on possible discipline against Henry that cited no specific violations. Henry voiced several complaints about the district via social media, but he has deleted his Twitter account.

•••

Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered inside a crashed vehicle.

The Tulsa Police Department says the body of 20-year-old Adrian Thornton was found about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a car that had crashed into a tree near an apartment complex.

Authorities say Thornton had a gunshot wound in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.

Detectives discovered shell casings on the ground at the scene but no one has been taken into custody and a motive was not immediately known.

•••

Oklahoma governor names Corbett director of Medicaid agency

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed businessman Kevin Corbett to be director of the state's Medicaid agency.

Stitt announced Monday that Corbett will take over as director of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority on Aug. 15. His appointment will require Senate confirmation after the Oklahoma Legislature convenes in February.

Corbett is a certified public accountant who previously served as interim chief financial officer of an Oklahoma City-based water infrastructure company. He spent 38 years with the Ernst & Young before retiring in 2017 as senior partner.

Corbett succeeds former OHCA CEO Becky Pasternik-Ikard, who has led the agency since 2016.

The OHCA administers health care services to more than 800,000 Oklahomans enrolled in the state Medicaid program and Insure Oklahoma, which helps small businesses provide health insurance to their employees.

•••