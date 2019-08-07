Memorial services for Rufus Jess “R.J.” Maddox, Jr. will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in the Centennial Chapel of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Kirby officiating.

The son of the late Rufus Jess Maddox, Sr. and June Rose (Harris) Maddox, R.J. was born on July 21, 1951, in Ardmore and passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, in a local nursing facility at the age of 68 years, 0 months and 14 days.

A life-long resident of Ardmore, “R.J.” graduated from Ardmore High School and then from the University of Oklahoma with a masters degree. “R.J” was also known as Julio by his close friends. An avid OU fan, he never missed a game. He loved spending time with his grandkids and especially going fishing with his grandson. “R.J.” retired from Best Buy where he was in management.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacie Holbrook and husband, Chris; brother, Greg Maddox; grandchildren, Riley, Katelyn and Cody Rozzell; niece, Leah Maddox; nephew, Gregory Maddox; great-nieces and nephews; Eloyse, Oscar, Mavis Maddox; Scott Pelkey; lifelong friend, Jonnie Caldwell; preceded in death by his parents.

