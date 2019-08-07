Kelly Chouteau, secretary of the Osage County Election Board, and John Heskett, Pawhuska city attorney, both confirmed last week that the date for the city’s councilor recall election will be Oct. 8.

Chouteau said a sample ballot and other election information will soon be available.

A citizen committee submitted recall petitions to Pawhuska city government July 15, and the city reviewed signatures for validity. City officials determined that a sufficient number of valid signatures had been gathered to trigger a recall election for four members of the Pawhuska City Council. The affected councilors are Roger Taylor, Rodger Milleson, Mark Buchanan and John Brazee.

The number of valid signatures needed was 108 — one quarter of the number of voters in the city’s most-recent general election. The city said more than that number were gathered.

Voters who turn out for the October election will be voting on whether Brazee, Buchanan, Milleson and Taylor stay in office or not. Voters will be asked to vote on each of the four councilors individually.

Ward 2 Councilor Jourdan Foran, who has been in office too short a time to be affected by the recall, signed the proclamation for the election and commented online about her views regarding the recall.

“The petition signatures are surprising and not surprising all at the same time,” Foran said in her online post.