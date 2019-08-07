The Kansas City Star

BOSTON (TNS) — Just imagine the damage Jorge Soler would do if he played in Fenway Park on a regular basis.

Opposing pitchers’ legs would probably be shaking on the mound, and the green monster might need monthly maintenance appointments to repair the cluster of dents caused by high-velocity line drives crashing into frequently.

Soler showed just how inadequate the quaint ballpark in Boston is to contain him with a two-homer performance that derailed Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner’s night and helped the Royals even up their series at a game apiece with a 6-2 win in front of an announced 36,360 at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The teams will wrap up their three-game series with a rubber match on Wednesday night.

Soler’s first homer of the night, in the fourth inning, made him the first Royals right-handed hitter to reach 30 home runs since Jermaine Dye in 2000. By the end of the night, he’d moved within seven homers of tying Mike Moustakas’ single-season club record (38).

Soler drove in four of the team’s first six runs thanks to a pair of home runs. Meanwhile, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn snapped out of an 0-for-15 funk with a solo homer, and Whit Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Hunter Dozier also drove in a run.

Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis turned in a quality start and allowed just one run on seven hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four on his way to his seventh win of the season.

Royals left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady allowed one run in two innings of relief, and closer Ian Kennedy, who hadn’t pitched since July 31, pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Dodgers rip Cards

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw’s mouth was left agape in appreciative relief. A few hundred feet away, Joc Pederson, back in his natural habitat in the outfield, had sprinted to chase down a line drive that would have stained Kershaw’s outing Tuesday night. He caught it two paces in front of the warning track in right field, robbing Andrew Knizner of extra bases and igniting a boom from the Dodger Stadium crowd, to end the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 3-1 win.

“Wow,” Kershaw said as he slowly strolled off the field. He chuckled and smiled and he waited in front of the Dodgers’ dugout to thank Pederson. They tapped gloves. Kershaw patted him on the butt. Another sterling performance from Kershaw was over with the Dodgers’ lead intact.

Kershaw didn’t need defensive gems over most of his seven innings. He found his footing after a rocky start. His slider tormented batters. He landed his curveball for strikes. His fastball was crisp, steadily touching 92 mph, cutting in on right-handed batters for an additional layer of difficulty.

The recipe created Kershaw’s 11th win and 20th straight start of at least six innings to begin the season. He gave up one run and four hits. He accumulated nine strikeouts and one walk after issuing a season-high five bases on balls in his previous outing.

The offense capitalized on its few opportunities to stock just enough support. Kristopher Negron, continuing his strong start as a Dodger, lined a two-out RBI single in the second inning and Justin Turner smacked an RBI double in the third. The final blow came in the seventh inning on Max Muncy’s two-out run-scoring ground ball through the shift. The insurance RBI was the Dodgers’ 225th with two outs this season — three more than the Dodgers generated last season and most in the National League.

The Cardinals took advantage of Kershaw’s departure in the eighth inning to generate their first scoring threat since the second frame. Adam Kolarek, called on to specifically face the left-handed-hitting Kolten Wong, induced a weak ground ball to the left side, but the Dodgers, in a shift, left the area uncovered. Wong reached on a single and danger loomed.

Pedro Baez was summoned and got Dexter Fowler to pop out before giving up a single to Jose Martinez, putting runners on the corners with one out. The dangerous Paul Goldschmidt lined out to short, then Baez walked Marcell Ozuna on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases.

Dodger Stadium stirred, anxiety suddenly stuffing the ballpark. Baez remained stoic as Paul DeJong stepped into in the batter’s box. Baez pounded the strike zone, and DeJong whiffed on the sixth pitch of the encounter, a 97-mph fastball up the ladder.

Texas postponed

CLEVELAND — Tuesday night’s game between the Indians and Texas Rangers was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m. EDT.

For the Indians, Zach Plesac will start the first game. The bullpen will then handle the second game.

Fans who hold tickets to the originally scheduled Aug. 7 game can attend both games on Wednesday in the same seat. Fans holding tickets for the Aug. 6 game purchased through indians.com must exchange into one of two later dates (Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox or Sept. 17 against the Detroit Tigers) or the traditional doubleheader on Aug. 7 by first pitch. Fans will also have the same seat in this situation as well. Tickets not exchanged for Wednesday’s games must be exchanged by Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.

Phillies phall

PHOENIX — Bryce Harper had just made a run-saving diving catch in right field in the fifth inning Tuesday night when Gabe Kapler began to march out to the mound to check on Jake Arrieta. Swiftly, even dismissively, Arrieta waved off the manager.

It was the perfect symbol for what was about to happen next.

For weeks, Arrieta has been pitching with a bone spur floating in his right elbow. It’s painful, he admits, and eventually it will need to be surgically removed. It also has rendered him unable to pitch as deep into games as he might ordinarily go.

But Arrieta recently said that he believes he has more six-inning starts in him before the end of the season. At the very least, he was intent on finishing the fifth with a one-run lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a goal that he achieved one batter after sending Kapler back to the dugout.

There were still four innings to go, though. And with the offense providing no margin for mistakes, the bullpen coughed up the lead and then some in an 8-4 loss that dropped the Phillies into second place in a bunched-up wild-card race in the National League.

Ranger Suarez loaded the bases and allowed a two-run single to Alex Avila that gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning. Blake Parker then allowed an RBI single to Eduardo Escobar and a homer to David Peralta in a three-run seventh. And starter-turned-reliever Zach Eflin gave up a solo homer to Avila in the eighth.

Padres win

SEATTLE — The walk continues to dog Dinelson Lamet as he attempts to transition from Tommy John patient to full-time, unbridled starting pitcher. The Seattle Mariners, these days, just aren’t in much of a position to make anyone pay for mistakes.

The 27-year-old right-hander took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his sixth start back from elbow reconstruction, tying a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a 9-4 win Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.

The flirtation with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history — even with Lamet walking a season-high four batters — shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise.

Giants fall again

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants’ torrid July is fading nearly out of sight in their rear-view mirror after a 5-3 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, their eighth defeat in 12 games.

Hours after releasing veteran second baseman Joe Panik, the Giants sent rookie left-hander Conner Menez against the Nationals, but the 24-year-old from Hollister could not halt the team’s recent skid in front of 31,628 fans at Oracle Park.

Pablo Sandoval tried to rescue the Giants, doubling and scoring a run in the sixth, and delivering an RBI double in the seventh. But he struck out to end the game with Kevin Pillar on third base.

The Giants (56-58), who won 17 of 20 though July 23, made up no ground in the National League wild-card race after entering the night 3{ games out of the No. 2 spot.

Menez had pitched well at three levels this summer, including a 5-3 record with a 3.29 earned run average at Double-A and Triple-A. He allowed just two runs in five innings of a no-decision against the Mets in his major-league debut with the Giants on July 21.

ChiSox lose

DETROIT — Hector Santiago returned to the mound for the Sox in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Tigers and allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 10-6 loss.

Santiago struck out five and walked two as the Sox saw their three-game winning streak end in front of 16,367 at Comerica Park.

The Sox had to settle for a split in the doubleheader after winning Tuesday’s first game, 5-3. The second game featured a 1-hour, 1-minute rain delay.

Braves bash Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Things went bad for Jose Berrios from Pitch No. 1 on Tuesday.

The Twins’ two-time All-Star, who hadn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start since mid-May, opened his first career start against the Braves with a fastball down the middle. It ricocheted off the limestone facing above the batter’s eye in center field after being redirected by Ronald Acuna Jr. — his sixth leadoff home run of the season — and Berrios was on a road he hadn’t traveled in a long time.

By the time he departed a couple of hours and 5 2/3 innings later, Berrios had given up nine runs, more than in any other start in his four-year career, and the Twins lost, 12-7.

, to the Braves.

The Twins got their usual allotment of tape-measure home runs, but they arrived too late to save Berrios. Nelson Cruz smacked a 429-foot shot off the upper-deck facing in the sixth inning, his 31st of the season, and Mitch Garver lofted a 399-foot rainbow down the left-field line later in the inning to score two more runs. Cruz added another long one in the seventh, giving the Twins 224 homers this season, only one away from their franchise record.

But those homers came after Atlanta took a shocking 11-0 lead against Berrios and reliever Cody Stashak.

Berrios had been particularly effective since the All-Star break, allowing no runs in two of his three most recent starts. But Acuna made that stat moot before the game was 30 seconds old, the first time since his rookie season that Berrios had allowed a home run to the first batter he faced.

Freddie Freeman quickly got in on the act, too. With two runners on base in the third inning, Freeman drove a curveball into the Braves’ bullpen, the first three-run homer that Berrios had allowed since last September. It abruptly stopped Berrios’ streak of 12 consecutive starts in which he had allowed three or fewer earned runs, the longest such streak by a Twin since Johan Santana’s 22 in a row in 2004.

Two innings later, the Braves’ speed cost Berrios another run, when Acuna singled, stole second and scored on Ozzie Albies’ single to right. An inning later, an umpire’s call seemed to rattle Berrios, and end his night.

With two runners on base and two outs, Berrios held the ball for an extended time. Suddenly, home plate umpire Vic Carapazza signaled for a balk, allowing Matt Joyce to jog home from third base and Ender Inciarte to move to second. Berrios, who hadn’t balked since 2017, appeared disbelieving of the call, standing behind the mound to collect himself. Finally, he returned, and Acuna quickly singled Inciarte home. When Albies followed with a long fly ball that bounced off about two inches below the home-run line on the right-center wall, he turned it into a triple and Berrios’ night was over.

Nine runs, nine hits and four walks for the Twins’ ace, a startling setback for a pitcher who entered the game with a 2.80 ERA, third lowest in the American League. The long night ballooned that number to 3.24, dropping him to seventh in the AL.

CINCINNATI — Angels rookie Jose Suarez’s next start was supposed to be for Triple-A Salt Lake. He had struggled in five July outings, failing to last five innings and giving up 13 earned runs while allowing a .277 opponents’ average. His vaunted change-up failed him in a loss last week. The Angels wanted the 21-year-old to reset.

Felix Pena’s season-ending knee injury flipped the script.

So there Suarez was on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, erasing a first-inning lead on the way to an 8-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

For the first time during this six-game losing streak, the Angels offense gifted their starter a respectable cushion before arriving on the mound. Justin Upton, trying to shake the .171 average he assembled during a 21-game slump, thumped a down-the-middle fastball from Anthony DeSclafani for a three-run home run in the first. He finished the night with two walks, reinforcing his manager’s declaration that the streaky outfielder had begun to progress.

“I just think the at-bats look better,” Brad Ausmus said before the game. “He’s letting the ball travel deeper. He’s not swinging and missing like he was on pitches way out of the zone.”

Yet Upton’s breakout did nothing to assuage Suarez. After getting two outs in the first, Eugenio Suarez homer on the Angels left-hander’s diving changeup. Two batters later, Jose Iglesias elevated the same pitch for a game-tying blast.

Suarez never recovered. He surrendered six runs on 10 hits in five innings. He allowed a third homer in the fourth inning.

Suarez threw 70% of his 91 pitches for strikes, but the career-best percentage didn’t mask the ineffectiveness of his off-speed pitches. He again struggled to command his change-up, only receiving two swings and misses on 22 of the ones he threw.

A 54-minute rain interruption in the eighth inning only served to delay the Angels’ spiral.

As the Angels suffered their 10th loss in 12 games, Mike Trout continued his chase of the home run title — and bid for a third most valuable player award. He blasted a solo homer in the fifth inning for his 38th of the season, a total that leads challenger Max Kepler. He finished the game with a major league-leading 7.6 wins above replacement, according to Fangraphs’ version of the statistic that calculates a player’s worth to his team. The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger, who paced Trout in that race midway through July, was tied for second with a 6.4 WAR.

Trout now has 16 home runs in his last 26 games.

On the eve of his 28th birthday, the Angels star’s legend grew. Only Alex Rodriguez (322), Jimmie Foxx (302), Eddie Mathews (299), Ken Griffey Jr. (294), Albert Pujols (282) and Mickey Mantle (280) hit more homers than the 278 Trout hit before turning 28. Unlike five on that list, Trout has never led the league in home runs.

That could soon change.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays seemed to already do the hard part in the fourth inning Tuesday, their offense snapping back to life after 12 scoreless frames over two days with a six-run barrage, on three two-run homers, to erase a hefty Blue Jays lead.

But there was still the matter of winning the game, which they did with some degree of difficulty, and considerable drama, 7-6 in 10 innings.

Kevin Kiermaier led off the 10th with a base hit to right that he all-out hustled into a double, and a walk and a Willy Adames bunt the Jays couldn’t make a play on later, they had the bases loaded.

Pinch-hitter Tommy Pham took a called third strike from lefty Buddy Boshers, then Travis d’Arnaud went down swinging. With Austin Meadows, their last chance, in a 2-2 count they won it on wild pitch.

It was the Rays’ third walkoff win of the season, and just their second win in nine extra-inning games at home.

And that was all after navigating a nerve wracking ninth before a Tropicana Field gathering of 9,434.

First, they had to escape a serious threat as the Jays had two on and one out, with Emilio Pagan striking out sizzling rookie Bo Bichette, the Lakewood High product looking to make his homecoming even more happy, and then Cavan Biggio.

Then they failed in a prime chance to win in regulation.

Meadows reached second with one out on an infield single and accompanying errant throw by Vlad Guerrero Jr. But Mike Brosseau flied out and after lefty Eric Sogard was intentionally walk, Avisail Garcia battled through a nine-pitch at-bat against Jason Adam, including four straight two-strike fouls, before striking out.

With the win, the Rays improved to 66-49 and continued their hold on the second AL wild-card spot, staying one-half game ahead of Oakland, and moving to within 1 { games of top-card holding Cleveland.

They also avoided the difficult reality in what is a supposedly soft stretch of 21 game against teams with losing records that they would have been playing Wednesday to avoid a sweep by the rebuilding Jays.

A quick change in what was a dazzling open by Andrew Kittredge with five consecutive strikeouts put the Rays down 3-0 in the second, and with a couple more mistakes on the mound by Ryan Yarbrough and some sloppy infield defense the deficit grew to 6-0 in the fourth.

And then the Rays struck back, hitting three two-run homers in their half of the inning.

Garcia had the first one, following Sogard’s leadoff single, a 382-foot shot to left, his 15th of the season

Willy Adames was next, following Duffy’s one-out single, a 375-foot shot to left, the 15th of his season also.

And then Meadows, following d’Arnaud’s two-out single, a massive 447 foot blast, with an exit velocity of 109.8 mph per Statcast, to right, his team-leading 19th.

Ryan Yarbrough gave the Rays pretty much the pitching performance they needed Tuesday.

With Yonny Chirinos joining starters Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell on the sideline at least into September due to injuries, the Rays need more from the healthy pitchers they have left.

And one they will lean heavily on is Ryan Yarbrough.

“It could put more pressure — I don’t want to put more pressure on somebody because of an injury,” manager Kevin Cash said before the game. “But somebody’s got to pitch, and he seems like a very likely candidate to get a lot of pitches.”

Though Yarbrough pitched behind Kittredge on Tuesday, he may graduate to making traditional starts.

“There’s a good chance next time we might not have that availability (to use an opener,” Cash said. “Going on the road (and to NL rules San Diego next week) with Brendan (McKay) or Jalen (Beeks), if we want to start an opener in front of one of those guys to have that flexibility, I would imagine knowing Charlie (Morton) had been the only mainstay starter, we probably will not be able to have an opener in front of everybody, meaning Yarbs.”

And to this point, they like what they’ve seen from the lefty.

“The nice thing with Yarbs is that he’s basically 100 pitch ready,” Cash said. “He’s done a really good job from where he started in the first month of the year to get where he is and the type of performances he’s given us.

“It’s a good feeling when he’s on the mound. He competes really well. He does a good job limiting damage.”

Kittredge, taking his fourth turn as the opener, got the Rays off to a strong start — to a certain point. Kittredge struck out the first five Jays — two shy of the AL record to start a game — and all swinging. But then he allowed a two-out single in the second to Randal Grichuk, and then he went from ahead 0-2 to walking Teoscar Hernandez, and then he gave up a three-run homer to Brandon Drury.

DETROIT — Dylan Cease was in trouble. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the first inning against the White Sox rookie.

Dawel Lugo hit an easy grounder back to the mound. Cease fielded it cleanly, but his throw to the plate was off the mark. Catcher Welington Castillo recovered the ball in time for the forceout.

Cease got the next batter, John Hicks, to line out softly to third to end the inning without allowing a run, and he wound up going five innings for the victory as the Sox won 5-3 in the first game of a split doubleheader Tuesday in front of 18,455 at Comerica Park.

Cease (2-4) allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked one on the way to his second big-league victory.

Both of Cease’s wins have been against the Tigers. The first came in his major-league debut July 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jose Abreu and Welington Castillo homered as the Sox improved to 4-1 on the seven-game trip. They have had at least 11 hits in all four victories, including 13 Tuesday.

Abreu had three hits and three RBIs. He capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a solo homer to right in the first.

Ryan Goins tripled and Adam Engel drove him in with a double to make it 2-0 in the second.

The Tigers scored once in the third and fourth to tie the game.

Abreu doubled home Ryan Cordell in the fifth to give the Sox a 3-2 lead. Castillo hit a solo homer to left in the sixth in his first game back from the family medical emergency leave list.

Abreu added an RBI single in the ninth.

Alex Colome allowed one run in the ninth but collected his 22nd save in 23 chances.

