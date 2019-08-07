The members of the Harold Bigheart Smalley American Legion Auxiliary Unit 198, of Pawhuska, recently named Ahnawake Mashunkashey their Member of the Year for 2019.

Mashunkashey has been a faithful member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 198 for 10 years. She has been First Vice President for six years, helped cook suppers for the Legion Veterans for the last several years, cooked supper twice a year for the WWII Veterans and their families and has served as our Girls State Chairperson. She has selected the girls for Girls State for the past six years.

Mashunkashey is on the State, District, and Unit Audit Committees, she actively attends the District and State Conventions. She helped stuff stockings, decorate the hall for the town Christmas Dinner, and she attended the memorial service of one of the members who had passed away and gave a prayer at the service. She also makes shawls and banners for the Post Princess.

Mashunkashey is a lifetime member of the Purple Heart Association, a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), and a lifetime associate member of the U.S. Marine Corps League.