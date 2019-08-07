The Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center will participate in National Community Health Center Week with various activities throughout Aug. 7-10.

According to Community Health Worker Tiffany Walker, the clinic is inviting the community to tour their facility and are hosting other events.

Walker explained Wednesday Aug. 7 is Patient Appreciation Day and the clinic will be providing drinks and popcorn to patients from 1-4 p.m.

"August 8 is "Stakeholder Day." We have invited elected officials and area leaders to visit our clinic from 12-1 p.m. for a tour, meet staff and hear about our great services," Walker said.

In addition, August 10 is Children's Health Day where there will be a Back to School Bash and Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community members can get free backpacks, school supplies, hygiene products, haircut vouchers and shoe vouchers while supplies last first come first serve. In addition there will be $10 sports physicals.

"A little about our clinic, We offer primary health care services for the entire family, behavioral health services, and women's health to insured and uninsured patients," Walker said. "We offer services on a sliding scale fee ranging from $30-$105, depending on income and household size.The fee includes provider fee, office fee and labs. The patient will not receive any other additional bills for the visit."

Walker explained the clinic offers prescription assistance, insurance assistance and assist patients in finding other resources such as food, utility and housing.

The clinic is located at 130 N Broadway, Suite 300 and for more information contact Tiffany Walker by her office number- at (405) 395-0399 Ext. 1610 or her cell phone number at (405) 765-4373.