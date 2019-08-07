Gerald W. Taylor, 70, of Ringling, passed from this life Aug. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 27, 1949, in Harrison, Ark., to Kenneth L. and Betty Jo (Carlton) Taylor. He married Pam McKinnon Nov. 4, 1972, in Wilson. He was a truck driver, hauling freight, flatbed cargo, and cattle. He served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam.

Gerald loved his animals and especially loved riding horses and going on trail rides in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Colorado. His favorite pastime was enjoying his grandkids and watching them play sports and every other activity they were involved in.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Taylor and Betty Jo Bentley.

Survivors include: his wife of 47 years, Pam of the home in Ringling; his children, Zach Taylor and his wife, Carrie of Ringling, and Connie and her husband, Dustin Weatherly of Ringling; his brothers, Carlton Taylor of Harrison, Ark., and Buddy Dale Taylor and his wife, Laura of Chula Vista, Calif.; and his grandchildren, Taylor, Westin, Presley and Dallie.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Petersburg Cemetery under the direction of Dudley Funeral Home of Ryan. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., at Gospel Tabernacle Church of Jesus Christ in Ringling. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Alexander Funeral Home in Ringling. Memorials may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice in Ardmore - 207 C Street NW, Ardmore, Oklahoma 73401.