Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister died at the age of 92, in Ardmore.

Betty was born to Marguerite F. Levis and Egbert N. Brown on Nov. 29, 1926, in Brownsville, Texas. She grew up in San Benito, Texas, attending school until her junior year when she moved to Marfa, Texas, nearby Fort D.A. Russell for her last year of high school, graduating with salutatorian honors.

Betty returned to San Benito after her fathers’ death. She worked at the local V.A. office, until she was transferred to Austin. In time, she married Joe Bob Brack, also a San Benito native, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in 1947. After living in Denver, Kingsville and Baytown, Texas, they moved to Austin, where she worked to put her husband through U.T. Law School. She then moved back to Baytown to open Joe’s law office where she worked by his side as office manager. After they separated she lived in Austin and Round Rock working at an Austin Law Office.

She moved to Ardmore in 1986 to be close to her daughter, Donna Dalton and grandchildren. After serving as a volunteer for 11 years at the Ardmore Blood Bank she soon retired.

Betty was known throughout her life as Betty Clare, Sissy, Betty, BC and Honey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and Egbert; son, Vietnam Veteran Daniel Joseph Brack; brothers, James Timon Brown and John Levis Brown both of Austin and daughter-in-law, Marcie B. Brack.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Elizabeth Dalton and husband, Preston of Ardmore; son, Charles Steven Brack of Baytown; grandchildren, Lance Norman Wood and wife, Debbie, Joseph Paul Brack, Major Dr. Tyson Sjulin and wife, Lauren, Morgan Skyllingstad and husband, Brett, Charles Brack II and wife, Randi and Andrew Ray Brack; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh and Ragan Wood, Madelaine and Sam Sujlin, Emma and William Skyllingstad and Layla and Lilly Brack; siblings, Robert Cornell Brown and wife, Joanne; sister-in-laws, Mary Alice Brown and Gloria Brown; nieces and nephews, Patrica Nuhn and husband, David, James Timon Brown, Jr., and wife, Deanne, Catherine Brennan and husband, Andrew, Michael Brown and wife, Regina, Elizabeth Nutting, Julianne King and husband Mark, Eric Brown and wife, Erica, Ellen Jatinen and husband Andrew, Debbie Lamb and Kolby Lamb.

Memorial Services for Betty Brack will held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.