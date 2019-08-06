The 12th Annual KanOkla 100 Mile Highway Sale will be held Sept. 13-14. Be sure and reserve your space at the large group site on State Highway 75 between Dewey and Bartlesville.

For information on the group site or to reserve your spot, call Sandra at 918-214-2443. I

f you are having a sale at your residence and would like to get your location added to the city garage sale map, contact Pat at Linger Longer Antiques at 918-534-0610.

The deadline for the map will go in early this year so be sure to call soon to have your address added.

The 32nd Annual Oklahoma Indian Summer Festival will take place this year in Dewey, instead of Bartlesville. The two-day festival will take place 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Oct. 4-5 in Dewey. It will take place right on Don Tyler Avenue in front of Heritage Theatre — Gizzy’s Eatery at 306 East Don Tyler.

The members of the Oklahoma Indian Summer committee, have decided it was time to regroup and give the festival a bit of a makeover.

Festival Coordinator, Lori Pannell said, “we’ve got for 2019 a new venue partner who is excited to work with us,” referring to the sponsorship of Heritage Theatre — Gizzy’s Eatery. The street in front of the Heritage Theatre, will be blocked off for the event. This will allow plenty of room for festival activities, and the crowd that the activities draw. Don Tyler will be made into a dance arena for the dancers, with bleachers for spectators. Spectators may want to bring folding chairs also. Native American art will be displayed for sale and artists will compete in the Oklahoma Indian Summer Youth Art Show, in adjacent storefront space located beside Heritage Theater. Oklahoma Indian Summer, an intertribal festival, invites participation of all of the 28 federally recognized nations, tribes, bands and townships headquartered in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Indian Summer, sponsored by the Cherokee Nation, will have craft and cultural demonstrations. At the intertribal powwow, the Oklahoma Indian Summer Princess will be crowned and dance contestants will compete for prize money and bragging rights.

The festival will also feature a juried Native and Western Art Market and Native American vendors. The Dewey Future Farmers of America alumni food trailer and a special Native menu by Heritage Theatre — Gizzy’s Eatery will also be set to serve.

Brian Frejo, a drug/ alcohol-free motivational speaker, cultural activist and youth advocate will again be at the festival to speak to the youth. Frejo is a member of the Grammy-nominated drum group “Young Bird” He also plays Native American flute. He is an accomplished actor who has appeared in over 20 feature films and television series.

Be sure to make plans to attend this event. For more information contact Lori Pannell at 918-397-2125 or coordinator@okindiansummer.org for vendor information, and visit Oklahoma Indian Summer on Facebook.