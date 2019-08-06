The 100th birthday party for Viola McMahon on July 20, was celebrated by a host of over 100 relatives and friends. Family members from as far as Maine, Georgia, California, Montana and Arizona were among the group. On Sunday, a family brunch was attended by over 45 relatives. Anita Rahn said it was a blessed weekend for her mother.

Harriett Thomas enjoyed her 90th Birthday celebration on July 27. A lifelong resident of the Copan area, her friends and relatives joined in for the event. Harriet’s children, Joe, Joyce, Janice and Jon were surprised by many of their schoolmates, creating an impromptu class reunion. After the party, family members enjoyed an evening meal and the opportunity to reminisce.

By this time next week, the school year will be in full swing. The calendar is packed with classes, sports, pictures and county fairs. The first varsity softball game is scheduled at Bluejacket on Aug. 12. The junior high softball team will host Oklahoma Union on Tuesday, while the varsity team travels to Foyil. Wynona High School will come to Copan on Thursday for softball. All home games start at 4:30 p.m.

As you attend the Interstate Fair at Coffeyville starting on Aug. 12, please remember to check out the show barns and the stalls of our Future Farmers of America and 4-H members. The Copan groups consistently bring home high awards with their animals.

In checking the calendar for the first football game, Webbers Falls will travel to the South Coffeyville Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 to grind it out against the Copan/South Coffeyville co/op team.

Area senior citizens who enjoy a good, old fashioned fried chicken dinner can join the group at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The menu will include mashed potatoes, salad, vegetable and dessert. The weekly gathering occasionally includes fresh produce from the Mary Martha facility. All senior citizens, age 55 and over, are welcome to attend the gathering at 310 E. Weldon, There is overflow parking available in the Methodist Church parking lot.

With the Copan Lake nearly back to normal, the Labor Day weekend will provide three days of boating and camping at full capacity. Due to the flooding in July, the Copan Community Action Team re-scheduled the fireworks display for Saturday, August 31. Viewers should plan to be in their seats at dusk.

