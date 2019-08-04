When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, they plan to swear in Chance Allison as Shawnee's new City Manager.

In other business, an ordinance may be approved to amend the City Code, namely a section in Chapter 8 — Businesses, Permits, and Licenses, creating Article IV Wreckers and Towing Services, providing for the municipal regulation of wreckers and towing services within city limits, in compliance with Title 47 of Oklahoma Statute Section 951.

Also, Mayor Richard Finley intends to make a couple appointments to fill one vacancy each in both the Planning Commission Board and the Airport Advisory Board. Applicants for the Planning board are Holly Gordon, Rachael Melot and Randall K. Rogers, according to the agenda. The lone applicant for the Airport board is Randall J. Rogers, according to the agenda.

On the Municipal Authority agenda, commissioners are set to vote on filing an application with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (the “OWRB”) for financial assistance — through both the CWSRF and DWSRF loan programs — with the loan proceeds to finance improvements to the water and wastewater treatment systems serving Shawnee. If the measure is passed, the resolution to authorize a Clean Water SRF loan from OWRB is not to exceed $37,920,000.

On that note, the board may choose to move ahead with C.H. Guernsey and Company for engineering services for the stabilization of the Shawnee Water Treatment Plan Residual Lagoons.

The only item set for the Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.