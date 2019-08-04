While there might be a new coach in charge of the Madill Lady Wildcats cheer program this season, the squad certainly made quite the first impression earlier this month at UCA camp which was held at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

Both the Madill varsity and freshman cheer squads attended the camp, with both groups earning more than their fair share of awards.

The Madill varsity team came away with three superior ribbons for team evaluations in cheer, chant and band chant.

They were also awarded the spirit stick every single day of the camp.

Kourtney Porter, Ella Watts, Eric Gray, Elissa Neese, Ashtyn Hawkins, Ryleigh Combs and Molly Fulgham were all nominated as All-Americans.

Fulgham was awarded the Pay it Forward leadership award, while Neese was named as an All-American selection at the camp.

As for the Lady Wildcats freshman cheer squad, they received two superior ribbons and one excellent ribbon for team evaluations in cheer, chant and band chant.

They also received the overall top team award for band chant.

In addition, the freshman squad was given the Herkey award, which is an award for most spirted, and is voted on by the other teams at the camp.

They were also given the most improved award, as well as the spirit stick all four days of camp.

Skylin Gray was nominated as an All-American and also received the Pay it Forward leadership award at the camp.

To add some more excitement to the mix, both the varsity and freshman squads received bids to compete at Nationals later this year.

The Madill cheerleaders will be performing at football games throughout the season beginning with the varsity football opening game of the season on Sept. 6 at Calvin Agee Field against the Sulphur Bulldogs before being at home the following week on Sept. 13 against Lone Grove.