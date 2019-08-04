While they haven’t been to many cheer camps in recent years, the Dickson Lady Comets certainly know how to make up for lost time.

This past week, the Lady Comets made the short drive to Tishomingo for the Jeff and Craig cheer camp, where they were able to bring home a few awards for their outstanding performances during the camp.

As a team, the Lady Comets were able to bring home the Dynamic Dance award.

In addition, the camp was also special for senior cheerleaders Jaci Davidson and Messena Darter as they were both named All-Star selections at the camp.

Davidson had an outstanding junior year as a Comets cheerleader, as she was named to the All-Ardmoreite cheer team.

She currently holds an overall GPA of 3.79 and is a member of the Student Council as well as the Show Choir at Dickson High School.