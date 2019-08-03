Well here it is Saturday morning, and we are back together once again ready to chat about what went on last weekend and what's gonna happen this week at the Shawnee Senior Center in downtown Shawnee and the Shawnee Community Center on Park and Dunbar.

First thing’s first and, even though there wasn’t a 1957 Chevy waiting outside the ’50s dance for my adoration, there were some other good looking ’50s and ’60s cars sitting outside the Municipal Auditorium that did bring back some good old memories.

And then, of course, there was the transformation of the gym into “Dance Time Shawnee” that Rita Pate and her crew with the help of Jon and his Gateway Gang orchestrated that made you wanna dance and bring on the fun. And so it began. Elvis was in the building and everyone knew it. Tommy Joe Smith kept people dancing and, I’m guessing, there were quite a few of us slightly older folk who decided that hanging around the house on that comfy looking couch the next day was just the place they wanted to be.

And for those of you who love to dance, remember we have country music and dancing at the senior center in downtown Shawnee every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 until 2:30 p.m. A recent addition to the Community Center down on the corner of Park and Dunbar is the 3 B’s Bluegrass Band, which plays from 12:30 until 2 p.m. every Wednesday.

Now on to the start of August and a preview of what’s gonna be happening this month.

Since food is always first and foremost in my mind, I want to remind everyone age 60 and “better” that the Community Center at 804 S. Park (on the corner of Park and Dunbar) serves a hot meal every weekday at noon. There’s a short survey to complete with Project Heart to get signed up and then all you need to do is call and make your reservation the day before you intend to join the “lunch crew.” The month’s menu is printed on the back side of the Shawnee Senior Center Activities Calendar, so check it out and remember lunch has a suggested donation of just a $1.50. Anyone in the community age 60 and “better” can register to participate, and you can call Project Heart at 275-4530 for more information.

Now on to what’s happening at the senior center on 401 N. Bell. Amy, our new supervisor, says everybody’s got a birthday which can be recognized, so the center will host a fun day for birthday guys and gals each month. The first “Birthday Celebration” will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6, but this first time around we will be celebrating not only with the August birthday people but also the July birthday people, so they won’t have to wait a whole year to get some recognition. Anyone with a birthday in the designated month can add their names to a monthly birthday poster, and everyone gets to join in on the all-day party with birthday cake and snacks.

On Monday the 12th of August at 2 p.m. we will have a “Movie Monday” at the senior center, and you can help us select which film will be shown. Anyone who comes on Tuesday, Aug. 6 for the birthday celebration can vote that day on their favorite movie from a list of suggested films. The list will include both classic and popular movies with the winning flick being decided by popular vote. I just love old classic movies, I just hope they have some popcorn to go with them. So come this Tuesday, eat some birthday cake, enjoy one of our activities, and vote for your favorite movie!

And thinking about events which happen for seniors, I would like to remind everyone that we still have Bingo every second and fourth Friday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center. And just as a quick recap, the Community Center also has Bingo every Friday at 10:30 in the morning until 11:45 a.m.

If you haven’t picked up the new August calendar, please stop by this week. Remember our calendar not only outlines all the stuff at the senior center, it is now also showing activities which happen at the Community Center on Park and Dunbar; those are the ones highlighted in yellow and marked with an asterix (*).

Well I think that’s enough for one day. Take care, check out the new calendar and, as always, see you at the center!