DICKSON — Last season, the Dickson Lady Comets took a step forward under head coach Kristin Williams, as they won the most games in a season since 2015 with 16 victories.

In year two under coach Williams, the ladies in blue and white are looking to take another step forward, this time into the regional tournament.

“It’s always special when you have a team that can take a step forward each year,” Williams said. “My expectations are to always go out and compete. We want these girls to leave everything on the field and let that speak for itself.”

“Our girls have worked extremely hard this summer,” Williams added. “I’m really looking forward to seeing it all come together this season.”

In district 3A-2 last season, the Lady Comets were within the slimmest of margins of making the regional tournament as they finished with a 6-6 record in district play.

Unfortunately, Atoka was able to earn the fourth and final playoff spot with a 5-7 record.

Dickson won’t have to worry about Atoka ruining any playoff chances this season as they have been sent to district 3A-5.

In order to make the regional tournament this season, Dickson will have to navigate its way through the new District 3A-4 which will include Comanche, Marlow, Kingston, Marietta, and Lindsay.

Kingston made the state tournament last season, falling in the state quarterfinals.

“Softball in Southern Oklahoma is tough regardless of who is in your district,” Williams said. “You just have to go out there and find a way to win at the end of the day.”

Leading the charge for the Lady Comets this season will be four juniors in Kayden Barton, Lacie Winchester, Kourtney Clark and Graci Idleman.

Last season, Barton finished with a .481 batting average with a .540 on base percentage with a .701 slugging percentage. She finished with 37 hits for the season with 12 RBI’s.

Winchester led the team with 15 RBI’s with 23 runs scored while totaling a .368 batting average with a .511 on base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.

Alyssa Warren will also be returning this season after a breakout freshman campaign.

Warren finished last season with a .390 batting average with a .427 on base percentage and a .780 slugging percentage along with a .961 fielding percentage.

She totaled 10 RBI’s and 10 runs scored for the season as well.

“Lacie (Winchester) has really stepped up and filled out her leadership role this year,” Williams said. “She’s already been a huge asset on and off the field for us. We’ve also got three other returning starters with Kourtney Clark, Kayden Barton and Alyssa Warren. All three of those players are going to help us in numerous ways.”

“Taelynn Holbrook and Graci Idleman are also going to mix well with our talented freshman group,” Williams added. “This season is going to be a team effort all the way around just like it was last year. The biggest challenge has been getting them to buy into not just me and my system, but getting them to believe that they are capable of anything if they put the work in.”

Dickson will open the season Aug. 12 at home in a triangular against Ringling and Plainview, before going to Healdton on Aug. 13.

The Lady Comets will then travel to the Durant Tournament Aug. 15-17.

District play will then begin on Aug. 19 on the road against Lindsay beginning at 5 p.m.