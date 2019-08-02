JAY — A father and son were arrested Friday, Aug. 2 in the shooting death of a Grove man.

Dakota Buzzard, 18, Grove, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to a release from Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore.

Dakoka Buzzard is accused of fatally shooting Jerry Tapp and wounding Cassie Tennison at Tapp’s home at 32501 S 685 Road, east of Grove, at 5:16 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

He is incarcerated in the McDonald County jail.

James Buzzard, 46, also of Grove, is charged with being an accessory to murder, according the release.

He is being held in the Delaware County Jail.

James Buzzard is reportedly the father of Dakota, the release said.

Officers learned the shooting appears to the retaliation for a shooting incident in June of 2015 where Jerry Tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by James Buzzard and an 11-year-old girl.

The child received a non-life threatening gunshot wound as a result of this incident.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Tapp’s residence after he was found deceased in his front yard, the result of multiple gunshots.

Tennison also received a non life threatening gunshot to the right wrist.

She was found locked inside the residence by officers, where she fled from the front porch. Tennison made the 911 call for help.

She has been treated and released.

Sheriff Harlan Moore said the investigation, which is still ongoing, included the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and McDonald County Sherriff’s Office.

There are other suspects in the case, according to the release.