Graveside services for Elizabeth Voncille (Westbrook) Magee, 82, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ardmore with Brother Leo Potts officiating.

Voncille as most of her family and friends called her, was born in the Marsden/ New Hope area, the only daughter to George E. Westbrook and Alma M (Heiderich) Westbrook on March 13, 1937. She passed away on July 30, 2019, at her home in Lone Grove. Serving the Lord was powerful in her family. She was saved at an early age and was later baptized in Rock Creek Crossing in the early 1950’s.

She married her high school sweetheart and Navy sailor, Carroll Wayne Magee in 1954. They were blessed with a son, Robbie and daughter, Carrie. Voncille graduated Lone Grove High School in 1955 and looked forward to attending her class reunions and seeing her fellow classmates each year. Those were very happy times for her growing up.

Voncille loved school and being married, loved her children and loved the Lord! She lived in the Lone Grove and Ardmore area most of her life and worked for Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs for 32 plus years before retiring in 2011 to return home to Lone Grove to care for her parents. She was also a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ardmore.

She loved to be outdoors in “God’s World,” where she felt free from all of life’s worldly things. She loved listening to the birds sing, working in her yard and tending to her flowers. These were the things that God gave us for free to enjoy and make us happy and they definitely made her very happy.

Voncille was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alma Westbrook; son, Kevin Wayne Magee; daughter, Deanna Vonette Magee and her fur babies, Tiffie and Rascal.

She leaves behind a son, Robbie Franklin Magee and daughter, Carrie Beth Roberts both of Lone Grove; a granddaughter, Elisha Rashelle Roberts of Lawton and many cousins and close friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Lone Grove Class of 1955.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.