MIAMI – Bright Futures and the Ottawa County United Way are joining forces for the 2019 “Stuff the Bus” campaign on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Bright Futures Commerce is joining its counterparts in Miami for the event, which will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miami Walmart, 2415 N Main Street.

"Ottawa County United Way is very excited to be hosting our second annual Stuff the Bus event, along with our great partnering organizations Bright Futures Miami and Bright Futures Commerce,” said Gina Womack, Executive Director of Ottawa County United Way. “The goal of this event is to help support all public classrooms (teachers and students) throughout Ottawa County that may be in need of supplies throughout the school year. Teachers' Toolbox will house the supplies and distribute to teachers as needed.

“We hope you will make plans to attend our event and donate to this great cause!"

Longtime Miami and area educator Vicki Lewis founded teachers’ Tool Box in 2016.

It collects and distributes classroom supplies for teachers throughout Ottawa County.

Originally Teachers' Tool Box only served the Miami Public Schools District but was expanded in 2017 to serve all of Ottawa County.

Everything from paper, pencils, and crayons to bacterial wipes and brown paper bags are available at Teachers’ Tool Box.

Volunteers handle the collection, sorting and distribution of the supplies.

It’s open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

"Bright Futures Miami is looking forward to teaming up with two great community partners for Stuff the Bus 2019,” Bright Futures Miami coordinator Madeline Highsmith said. “Our desire is to help students across Ottawa County have the school supplies they need to start off the new school year. We hope you can join us and donate"

The local Bright Futures programs are an affiliate of Bright Futures USA, a non-profit organization that helps connect student needs with existing community resources.

Walmart has made a donation of $1,000 worth of school supplies.

School supplies are stored at All Saints Episcopal Church, 225 B NW.

Orders can be emailed to ttbmiamiok@gmail.com before 11:30 a.m. or delivered in person.

Teachers' Tool Box accepts school supplies and monetary donations throughout the year. Donations can be dropped off at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 225 B Street NW in Miami. Call ahead at 918-542-3662.

For more information or to request the current supply list, email allsaints225@cableone.net or connect with Teachers' Tool Box on Facebook (@TeachersToolboxMiami).