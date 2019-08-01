Boerne, Texas – Approximately 215 Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association (JBBA) members and approximately 460 head of cattle from all over Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi gathered the week of July 21-26, 2019 at the Bell County Exposition Center in Belton, Texas for a fun-filled week at the 2019 “Beef in the Heart of Texas” JBBA National Show and Convention.

In addition to the cattle shows, the event also included contests and new competitions; Beef Skillathon and “Tell Your Beefmaster Story” video contest. The inaugural year of the video contest had an impressive 41 entries. A leadership conference, silent and live auctions, family fun night, awards banquet, and dance were also part of this annual event.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to all sponsors, junior leaders, BBU staff, JBBA Adult committee, BBU members and other volunteers for all of their support and contributions,” said JBBA Director of Youth Programs Bonnie Ramirez. “It takes a village to make a high caliber event of this magnitude happen and because of the like-minded team we have, that believe in our youth program, it was a great event.”

The annual event consisted of several competitions including public speaking, photography, video, livestock judging and Beef Skillathon.

To wrap up the event, JBBA members and their families attended the annual awards banquet and dance. Contest and event winners from throughout the week were announced and received awards. All-Around Champions were awarded in each age division, determined from points earned throughout the week. The All-Around Champions are awarded based on accumulated points in the National Junior Heifer Show, Bred and Owned Show, Judging Contest, Public Speaking Contest, Beef Skillathon, Photography Contest, Video Contest, Leadership Conference (Intermediate & Seniors only), and Showmanship Contest. The top ten in each age division were recognized.

In addition to contest awards, several scholarships were awarded to the following senior JBBA members:

JBBA Scholarship: Kodi Stapp of Shawnee, Okla.

East Texas/Louisiana Marketing Group Scholarship: Kodi Stapp of Shawnee, Okla.

The BBU Staff and JBBA Board of Directors would like to thank all those that made this year’s event possible and congratulate all the participants. They look forward to next year’s 36th Annual JBBA National Convention and Show to be held in same location in Belton, Texas, but different dates of July 19-24, 2020.