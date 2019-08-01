Curtie Joe Bamburg, of Muskogee, was born Jan. 15, 1958, and got his wings June 20, 2019. He fought a hard battle, but the cancer was stronger than he was.

A graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 ,at Province Cemetery with Steve Skinner officiating the memorial.

He is survived by three children; Amy, Tiffani and Chris.

He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters; Tim Bamburg (Resina), of Norman, Mike Bamburg, formerly of Ardmore, Becky Hensen (Ron), of Ardmore, Celia Setzer (Roger), of Green Ridge, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Barbara Bamburg and two brothers, Randy and Kevin.

Curtie loved to travel and touched many lives through out his journeys.

He will surely be missed, but is now at peace with our Lord. No more pain or suffering.

We will miss him always.

Until we will meet again in Heaven.