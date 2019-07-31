WYANDOTTE — A three-year grant has been awarded to the Modoc Nation to provide medication assisted treatment to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder who reside in and around Ottawa County.

With the funding, in addition to committed tribal funds, a comprehensive treatment program will be established at the Lost River Treatment Center (LRTC), which will primarily be an outpatient treatment facility operated by the Modoc Nation to address and mitigate a practical amount of the nation-wide opioid epidemic that is presently impacting local communities.

The grant was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The completion of construction and opening of the LRTC is anticipated to take place in October. It will be located north of Wyandotte on the corner of the Oklahoma-Missouri State Line Road and Highway 10.

“When Doctor Jack Doney requested a meeting and presented this concept to the Tribe in June of 2018, we were optimistic that we could at least receive some grant funding to start our initiative. We applaud SAMHSA for their support and the award that we ultimately received, as it will go a long way for us," said Blake Follis, Modoc Nation Attorney General.

“It is because our tribe has been directly affected by the opioid epidemic, as have the other area tribes and the communities that we live within, that we were committed to making a positive impact in providing a critical relief option to the people and their families who have been plagued by this issue.

“The Modoc Nation's commitment to provide funding and support is another way that we work to be a positive community partner and support the people who live in the four-state region, especially in Oklahoma where this critical care is necessary, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if we look to open another treatment center or two in our homelands of northern California and southern Oregon,” Follis said.

The program will serve individuals experiencing Opioid Use Disorder with a variety of chemical dependency treatments, in addition to addressing other co-occurring mental health disorders with evidence-based behavioral health interventions, and provide available family services.

The knowledgeable and experienced team at the LRTC has over 50 years of combined experience in treating individuals with Opioid Use Disorder, and will continue to work in developing a comprehensive treatment plan to support patients in achieving their recovery goals. Each patient at LRTC is a unique individual who will be treated with respect, care, and culturally sensitive treatment options.

“This clinic is important to the Modoc Nation. Not only will it provide jobs, but is also about giving back to the people in the area. Helping families stay together, and saving lives, and giving them all the support they need,” Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis said.

“The opioid crisis is a community problem and the Modoc Tribe is trying to give back to the whole community,” Tina Woods, LPN MHP, said.

“My relationship with Chief Follis and his family goes back to the early 80’s. I’m excited to be partnering with Chief Follis and the Modoc Nation in this capacity to make a difference in our local community. We all know someone who has a family member or friend who is battling addiction. Our biggest mission here is to save lives and keep families together,” Dr. Jack Doney said.