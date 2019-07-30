The First Baptist Church is a beehive this week. Outside their regular services, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, they started their 5-Day Club for children ages 5-12. The evening program provides an opportunity for renewing acquaintances and meeting new friends. Activities include Bible classes, games and refreshments. Although the program started on Monday, it is not too late to join the group. Parents are welcome.

On Sunday evening, Aug. 4, the Head to Toe, Ready-to-Go will start at 6:30 p.m. This annual event by the First Baptist Church, provides free haircuts, toothbrushes, and socks for all the kids. There are also shoe vouchers for 30 students.

Summer is nearly over. Everyone knows what that means. Parents can enroll their students early by accessing the Copan School website. On the left side of the home page, supply lists and early enrollment forms can be accessed. Elementary students may also enroll on Friday at the school. JH/HS students sign up on Aug. 5 with all classes starting on Aug. 12.

The InterState Fair at Coffeyville opens on August 12. Future Farmers of America and 4-H members with show animals are busy prepping and trying to keep everyone cool. The Washington County Free Fair opens on Sept. 3.

Pray for moderate temperatures without much rain. If you haven’t been by the fairgrounds lately, there has been a lot of sprucing up done in preparation for the fall activities.

The community is invited to help Coleen Baker, longtime Copan resident, celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. The event is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. at the Green Country Village in Bartlesville in the Bingo Room.

Senior citizens menu for Thursday will be ham and beans, cornbread, veggies and dessert. The senior center opens at 10 a.m. with meals served at 11:30 a.m. All area residents over the age of 55 are welcome to come and enjoy the food and greet old friends. According to Bingo coordinator, Velma Morain, the games will begin on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 is the “Send-Off” picnic in the city park honoring Pastor Michael Leskowat. The Baptist Church is sponsoring the event and will provide the meat for the evening get together. Side dishes and desserts will be supplied by the attendees. The community is invited. Pastor Michael serves as Chaplain in his reserve unit and will deploy in late September.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.