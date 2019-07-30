Wednesday July 31

Join the Shawnee Public Library for their last Story Time at Shawnee Mall of the Summer July 31 at 10:30 a.m. There will be stories, music, rhymes and fun at the Shawnee Mall. The event will be located at Center Court next to JCPenny and is for ages two and half to fives years old.

Friday August 2

Beginning Friday August 2 at 8 a.m. is Slamboree 2019 which will continue through the weekend and finish up Sunday August 4 at 2 p.m. Slamboree strives to be the biggest car, truck and motorcycle show in the Midwest. It will be at the Firelake Grand Casino.

Friday August 2

The Two Sisters Flea Market will begin Friday August 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continue into Saturday August 3 also from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. There are over 40 local vendors selling everything from art to jewelry.