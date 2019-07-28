(BPT) - According to AAA Travel, nearly 100 million Americans - four in 10 U.S. adults - are planning to take a family vacation in 2019, with two-thirds of all families embarking on a summer getaway. As families across the country take time off to travel and spend quality time together, the last thing they want to worry about is if their homes and belongings will be the victim of theft or break-ins. Luckily, there are several ways that can help summer travelers keep their homes safe - even from miles away.

From alternative delivery options to light timers, here are five tips that will keep you stress-free and your home safe during upcoming summer vacations:

1. Never wonder if the garage door is open.

It’s not uncommon for people to drive away wondering if they remembered to close the garage door when they are in a rush to begin their vacation. Installing a Chamberlain or LiftMaster myQ-connected Smart Garage Door Opener allows travelers with a smartphone and the myQ app to check the status of their garage door and open or close it from anywhere.

2. Take advantage of Key by Amazon in-garage delivery service.

Just because you’re on vacation doesn’t mean your online shopping habit has to be! With Chamberlain Group (CGI) and Amazon’s recently-announced in-garage delivery service, Prime members in 50 cities and surrounding areas now have the option to choose in-garage delivery when shopping. CGI’s myQ technology - which is included in all newer Chamberlain and LiftMaster garage door openers or can be added to most garage door openers in minutes via a smart garage hub - plus Key by Amazon ensure homeowners never have to worry about their packages going missing or damaged by bad weather. In-garage delivery gives travelers peace of mind their packages are safe and secure in the garage until they return.

3. Make it look like you’re still at home.

Schedule lights to turn on and off while away to give the appearance someone is home even if you are dining out alfresco hundreds of miles away. Also, a classic tell that you’re out of town is an overcrowded mailbox. When leaving on vacation, don’t forget to stop your mail, newspapers and other subscriptions.

4. Install your own security camera to deter theft.

Home security devices, such as surveillance cameras strategically placed to be seen - but out of reach of would-be thieves - can go a long way in deterring package theft. There are many smart options available today, including Tend, Ring and more.

5. Make sure your neighbors know you’ll be away. Most neighbors are naturally nosy - take advantage of that and let them know ahead of time that you’ll be going out of town. From watering plants to letting out the dogs, a trusted neighbor can keep tabs on your home while you’re away, so you can enjoy a sunset walk on the beach without worrying about what’s happening back home.

Traveling should never be stressful, and having the right tactics in place to ensure your home is secure has sizable benefits for safety, convenience and accessibility. Follow these tips, and you’ll have peace of mind that your home will remain safe and secure no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

Prime members in 50 cities and surrounding areas now have the option to choose in-garage delivery when shopping: www.amazon.com/checkmygarage.