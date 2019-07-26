Around Wilson, Alysha Barnes is known for her stellar grades and bright blonde hair along with a trademark smile.

However, recently the senior Lady Eagles cheer member has been associated with another term, All-American.

During the month of June at UCA camp on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Barnes cemented her legacy as a standout cheerleader for Wilson as she earned All-American honors for the Lady Eagles.

“Being selected as an All-American is just a huge honor in itself,” Barnes said. “I had put so much work into this process in the days leading up to tryouts. When I heard my name called it was just a huge weight being lifted off my shoulders, and it made me very proud to represent the Wilson Lady Eagles cheer team.”

Barnes is currently involved in FFA, Beta, and is the student council president.

She is also in the top-ten percent of her graduating class with a 4.0 GPA, which she has held throughout all four years of high school.

“Being selected for this honor has given me a great deal of pride,” Barnes said. “I’m hoping that this will serve as an inspiration for other girls to try their best, even if they are scared at first.”

Barnes added that the tryout process was extremely difficult, but admitted that having support from her teammates and coach Tonya Finnerty played a crucial role in her success.

“The tryout process was very stressful,” she said. “I was hoping to have more time to be able to prepare, but that ended up not happening. I was in the second group to tryout, which made me even more nervous because I watched the girls in front of me perform during my practice time.”

“We had to perform our best jump, a cheer we had learned earlier at camp, and a dance we had just perfected that same day,” Barnes added. “I’ll definitely admit that having Mrs. Finnerty and my teammates there made all the diffience for me and helped me out a lot.”

Barnes plans on concurrently attending Southern Tech during her senior year as she is currently studying cosmetology.