Seminole, Chandler and Shawnee volunteers and community leaders will support local children with school supply donations.

Walmart and the Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at Shawnee, Seminole and Chandler Walmart stores on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Shawnee, Seminole and Chandler is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on August 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at the Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.

“There are kids heading back to school this year, and some of them will need assistance to start the school year off right.” said Captain Patrick Connelly from the Salvation Army. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”

Local families will be able to confidently send their children off to their first day school knowing they are equipped with the tools to have a positive school year.

Walmart and the Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help the Salvation Army serve more than 22 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

A Walmart spokesperson states “We are glad to be able to give back to the community.”

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help the Salvation Army provide back-to-school support for children in need.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army visit www.salvationarmyusa.org