Oklahoma marijuana dispensary owner arrested for meth sales

SPIRO, Okla. (AP) — The owner of a medical marijuana dispensary in eastern Oklahoma is under arrest after being accused of selling methamphetamine from his business.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says 38-year-old Jeffrey Peregrino was arrested Wednesday at his store, Left Handed Okies, in Spiro, about 165 miles (270 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. Bureau spokesman Mark Woodward says Peregrino was arrested after twice selling methamphetamine to undercover agents inside the store.

Online court records early Thursday don't indicate that formal charges have been filed against Peregrino or list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Woodward said narcotics agents have taken custody of the marijuana products inside the store and shut down the business.

Oklahoma voters approved the sale of medical marijuana in June 2018.

•••

3.1 magnitude earthquake hits central Oklahoma

KINGFISHER, Okla. (AP) — An oil well operator is stopping operations following a small earthquake in central Oklahoma, the fourth such earthquake in less than three weeks.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says Newfield/Encana paused a well completion operation after a magnitude 3.1 temblor was recorded at 4:39 a.m. Thursday near Kingfisher, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. Regulators say the company ceased all drilling after the U.S. Geological Survey recorded several more earthquakes in the area while operations were paused.

The USGS says another 3.1 magnitude quake and two 2.6 magnitude quakes were recorded in the same area, all on July 9. No injuries or damage have been reported.

Thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.

•••

Autopsy: Oklahoma inmate died from methamphetamine toxicity

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office says an inmate found dead at the Oklahoma County Jail died from the toxic effects of methamphetamine.

Authorities say 48-year-old Tara Lynn Garcia was found dead in her cell on May 17. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says attempts to revive Garcia were unsuccessful.

An autopsy report released Thursday says the Medical Examiner's Office found no lethal physical trauma on Garcia's body and that her death was an accident. It says needle puncture marks were found on her arms and she died from methamphetamine toxicity.

Garcia was arrested by police in Edmond on a petit larceny warrant and was ordered held without bond. She was found dead less than 24 hours after she was booked.

•••

Canadian firm sues Oklahoma marijuana dispensary over logo

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Canadian animation studio and media company is suing an Oklahoma medical cannabis dispensary chain accusing it of infringing copyright by using a logo long-established in programming aimed at children.

Nelvana Enterprises Inc. filed a lawsuit in federal court in Tulsa last week that alleges Treehouse Dispensaries "willfully copied and is using a confusing similar imitation" of a logo it has used in children's television programming since the 1990s, the Tulsa World reported.

Nelvana, based in Toronto, said Treehouse Dispensary promised to stop using the logo but didn't provide a timeline and neglected to follow through on its word in a timely manner. United States Patent and Trademark Office records show Nelvana registered "TREEHOUSEDIRECT" as a trademark Nov. 27, 2007.

"Plaintiff has received complaints from parents and teachers in Oklahoma who are concerned that Plaintiff is selling cannabis or otherwise affiliated with Defendant," the lawsuit, filed by Tulsa firm McAfee and Taft, states. It goes on to note the confusion is especially troubling because the Treehouse brand is built around entertainment and products for children and that "hijacking of a children's brand to sell cannabis products" sullied its reputation.

Ron Durbin, an attorney representing Treehouse Dispensaries, said the business "categorically denies that its logo infringes on any existing trademarks in the United States" and will "vigorously defend" itself in court. He said Treehouse Dispensaries made an effort to change its logo in a move to avert possible confusion.

Nelvana is pursuing financial damages from revenue that Treehouse Dispensary earned while using the logo at its various locations in Oklahoma. The company also wants a court mandate ordering the confiscation, delivery and destruction of any cannabis products that infringe Nelvana's rights to its logo.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com