In an emergency meeting Wednesday, July 24, the Maud City Council extended the unpaid suspension of the police chief and hired an interim police chief.

According to City Clerk and Treasurer David Zeller, the unpaid suspension of Police Chief Patricia Bateman was extended.

Bateman's suspension will remain intact pending an investigation.

City Council members also hired Richard Finch as Interim Police Chief, he said.

Zeller said, while Finch will take Bateman's place, he too will be investigated and the situation will be evaluated at a later time.