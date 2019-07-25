Behold, the clearest sign yet that Chris Paul will start the season in Oklahoma City.

While there’s still two months before preseason and time for the Thunder to reengage with potential trade partners, that didn’t stop Paul from going on Instagram and expressing his excitement about joining the Thunder.

On Wednesday, Paul thanked Houston for its “generosity and kindness” toward him and his family, then said he was excited about joining the Thunder next season and for the opportunity to compete alongside his Thunder teammates.

“I started my NBA career playing in Oklahoma City with the New Orleans Hornets and I look forward to returning!” Paul said.

Paul was traded to the Thunder on July 16 for Russell Westbrook, two first-round picks and the rights to two first-round pick swaps. The Thunder explored trading Paul to Miami, but couldn’t come to an agreement.

There are numerous factors contributing to the difficulty of trading Paul’s contract, ranging from the money left on his deal (three years, $124 million) to the current state of NBA rosters. More than 40 percent of the league’s players were free agents this summer and cannot be traded until Dec. 15, which has limited the Thunder’s trade partners.

But the Thunder entered the deal for Paul OK with either trading the nine-time All-Star before preseason camp or starting the season with him on the roster.

— Erik Horne is the Thunder writer for The Oklahoman, a sister publication of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise through GateHouse Media.