ARMS SALES

Trump vetoes 3 measures

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vetoed three bipartisan measures passed by Congress intended to block arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the White House said in a statement.

With his third veto — and second related to Saudi Arabia — Trump again rebuffed congressional efforts to punish Saudi Arabia for the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi and turned back criticism over the kingdom’s prosecution of its war against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In April, Trump vetoed a resolution backed by Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of Congress that would withdraw U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Trump issued his first veto earlier this year of a measure aimed at ending his national emergency declaration used to fund a wall along the southern border.

This latest dispute over Saudi arms sales dates to late May when the administration cited a national emergency under the Arms Export Control Act to overrule congressional objections to $8.1 billion in arms sales. That decision has been the subject of House and Senate hearings in which lawmakers of both parties questioned the administration citing tensions with Iran as a national emergency.

— Bloomberg News

CONGRESS

House clears bill to combat robocalls

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Lawmakers and their constituents are fed up with the bombardment of nuisance and scam calls plaguing their cellphones and on Wednesday the House passed a bipartisan measure to combat robocalls.

The House voted 429-3 to pass a bill that would require phone companies to offer screening technology to customers at no cost that would identify and block spam robocalls. It would also double, to four years, the time period that parties can be prosecuted for illegal robocalls.

The measure would require the Federal Communications Commission to give Congress an annual report on its robocall enforcement activities, and provide legislative proposals to decrease their frequency.

Under the measure, the FCC to would need to update what it considers a “robocall,” which would require more businesses to obtain consent from customers before making automated calls.

—CQ Roll Call

PONZI SCHEME

Madoff seeks clemency from Trump

NEW YORK — Bernie Madoff is seeking President Donald Trump’s mercy.

The notorious Ponzi schemer has submitted paperwork asking for a commutation of his 150-year prison sentence for a $65 billion fraud.

Madoff’s basis for the request was not available. The Department of Justice website only notes that he’s seeking “commutation of sentence,” which could mean a complete or partial reduction.

Clemency could also impact the $170 billion in restitution Madoff, 81, was ordered to pay after being sentenced in 2009. The application would have to be approved by Trump himself. It wasn’t clear when Madoff submitted the request, which was listed as “pending.”

—New York Daily News