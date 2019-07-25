Support for school bond

Our community has repeatedly invested in its school facilities and programs by regularly supporting bond issues. Together we have transformed the high school, saved Central, transplanted Madison to a far better facility, and renovated each elementary school. But with campuses ranging from 34 to 101 years of age, we must continually invest in their maintenance and upkeep, something we must do with regular bond issues.

A quite obvious shortcoming is the metal shed perched atop Custer Stadium which we call a pressbox. It is the smallest and worst among our peers. Its lack of adequate space for coaches, broadcasters, and videographers handicaps extracurricular programs which are important parts of a comprehensive school experience. As a 28-year BHS physics teacher who was known for academic rigor, I can testify that activities like athletics and band are additional crucial ingredients for the success of many students. A new pressbox that is properly sized for a modern 6A district’s programs is certainly worthy of investment; all the more so when the Lyon Foundation is willing to cover one-third of the cost.

Past bond issues are funding a transformation in instruction, bringing inexpensive Chromebooks that provide profound opportunities for collaboration and both creative and individualized learning to our students. But the district will need bond funding to extend the Chromebooks initiative into years six and seven of its long-range transformational technology plan. Interactive electronic whiteboard lessons are now the norm in our elementary schools, but it will also require bond funding to replace the decade-old touchboards which have reached their end of life.

This will be the third year to introduce another new STEM module to all kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms, funded by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation and many generous community partners. But after a fourth module is deployed in 2020-21, it will take bond funding to sustain the modules over the long term. The elementary modules engage students’ interest and help prepare them for the STEM electives at both middle schools and the high school which have earned them Distinguished Schools status. We must also rely on bond issues to provide laboratory equipment for our excellent science courses which have been launching pads for so many doctors, engineers, researchers, and educators.

We updated the worst of the bus fleet in 2016, but we will need more bond funding to replace buses that have seen a decade of heavy use with ones which are more reliable and efficient. That will be a separate question on our ballots, per state law.

Our schools have established excellence, and we have the opportunity to advance it, without increasing the existing school millage rate, if we go to the polls on August 13 and vote YES on both bond proposals. Even as our state finally reinvests in adequate teacher salaries and other non-bondable items to restore its schools, it remains up to us to meet our district’s capital needs by passing regular bond issues. Bartlesville is worth it.

Granger Meador

Bartlesville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Granger Meador is the executive director of technology and communications for the Bartlesville Public School District.