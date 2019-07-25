WASHINGTON (TNS) — House lawmakers expressed confidence Wednesday that the two-year budget and debt ceiling deal will pass in that chamber, though a furious whip effort was underway by both parties to clinch a strong bipartisan showing on the floor.

Late Wednesday afternoon, it became clear a large majority of Democrats were prepared to vote for the measure after Congressional Progressive Caucus leaders released a statement green-lighting the compromise budget caps measure.

“It’s not a perfect deal by any means. However, it will allow for major, long-overdue investments in domestic priorities — including housing assistance, food aid, education and job training,” caucus co-chairs Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and Pramila Jayapal D-Wash., wrote in a joint statement.

The 26-page bill expected to get a House vote Thursday would increase discretionary spending limits by nearly $324 billion over two years, compared to the strict current caps imposed under the 2011 law.

President Donald Trump tweeted support for the package Tuesday, but many Republicans — and some Democrats — had been grumbling about the final product.

The lack of offsets is clearly upsetting for conservatives. Less than a quarter of the cost of increased spending, or $77.4 billion, would be paid for, and the savings wouldn’t kick in for about eight years. The offsets include an extension of fees on cargo and passengers arriving in the U.S. and automatic cuts to Medicare and other programs that are currently set to expire in 2027, measures which have been part of past bipartisan budget deals.

Oklahoma Republican Rep. Tom Cole, a senior appropriator and Rules Committee member, gave lukewarm praise for the bill, saying it “includes many more good provisions than bad ones.”

Cole allowed that as a result of the trade-offs backed by senior negotiators, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, leadership “will probably struggle a little bit on both sides of the aisle to get the votes that we need.” When asked if the votes would be there, Cole replied: “We will. I don’t know if we have them yet.”

Rep. Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican and leader of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus opposed to the bill, told reporters he wasn’t going to put up a fight.

“So I think it passes,” Meadows said after noting Trump’s support.

The Senate is expected to consider the two-year spending caps and debt limit bill next week before leaving for the annual August recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, said Wednesday morning.

— David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt contributed to this report.