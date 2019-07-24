CUBA

Doctors found changes in diplomats’ brains

MIAMI (TNS) — Whatever happened in Havana, where several U.S. diplomats became ill after hearing strange sounds, changed the brain structure of those affected, according to a new study published on Tuesday.

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine analyzed magnetic resonance imaging scans of 40 people — 23 men and 17 women — who were exposed to sounds or vibrations while they were in the Cuban capital. When compared with images from two control groups, the researchers found “significant differences” between the groups in the volume of white and gray matter, in the cerebellum and the “functional connectivity in the auditory and visuospatial subnetworks.”

The first incidents in Havana were reported at the end of 2016 and the most recent in May of last year. The U.S. State Department confirmed that so far 26 diplomats and family members had been affected by what they considered attacks against their personnel. The study includes personnel who could have been exposed to an alleged “directional source” of energy, officials and scientists have speculated following the descriptions given by the patients.

The changes found in the new study of the Cuba patients, the most detailed so far, are consistent with some of the symptoms they have experienced, such as dizziness, balance problems and a decrease in some cognitive abilities.

But the researchers could not connect the observed changes to specific diagnoses, such as a mild brain traumatic injury or concussion, a suggestion made earlier in a previous article that published partial data of 21 patients, also authored by the UPenn team.

Scientists at the University of Miami, who first assessed the affected officials, had also questioned the concussion theory. Instead, the UM team said they found that the patients had a unique pattern of balance and cognitive dysfunctions. They also presented damages to the vestibular system of the inner ear, which is responsible for sensing the position of the body.

After more than two years and investigations by the FBI, the State Department and other agencies, the incidents in Havana, initially known as “sonic attacks,” remain a mystery.

— El Nuevo Herald