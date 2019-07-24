Shawnee Little Theatre will host its annual meeting Thursday, July 25 at 7 pm at the community theatre, 1829 Airport Road. Included in the meeting will be a special half hour musical program featuring some previews of some of this season's upcoming shows.

Election of board of directors, financial statements, reports on the past year and audition information will be on the meeting agenda. Also, honoring past year achievements and sponsorships will be recognized.

Most recently, SLT Managing Director Rebecca Fry was honored last Saturday in Muskogee at the Oklahoma Community Theatre Conference held in Muskogee, OK. She was singled out for a lifetime achievement award, OCTA's Hall of Honor, for her work in furthering community theatre in Shawnee and across the state. The award is the organization's highest honor.

The annual meeting will include light refreshments along with the musical performance and business meeting. All season ticket holders may vote in the election, but the meeting is open to all interested.

Shawnee Little Theatre is a totally volunteer non profit community theatre beginning its' 52nd year. The new season---beginning in September---includes "Mamma Mia" (the Abba musical sensation); "Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberly" (a sequel to "Pride and Prejudice"), "The 39 Steps" (based on the Hitchcock film) and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (with music from the Disney film). A season extra, "The Marvelous Wonderettes" (a 50's and 60's juke box musical) will be presented at the downtown Ritz Theatre in January 2020.

Season tickets will be on sale at the meeting or anytime online at shawneelittletheatre.com.