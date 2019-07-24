MIAMI — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is bidding farewell to Dr. Jeff Hale after one of the most prolific tenures in history with a “Shorts, Sandals, and Summer Send-off" Tuesday, July 30,

To celebrate, NEO is inviting the public to attend the dedication for the Outdoor Centennial Classroom at 8:30 p.m. and special concert by the internationally known 80s tribute group Members Only beginning at 9 p.m. on the north lawn of Shipley Hall.

Jeff and Donna Hale came to NEO in 2008 and led a decade of sweeping improvements on campus.

In the past 10 years, NEO has completed over $70 million in campus improvements and has seen its Development Foundation grow from $750,000 to more than $7 million, producing scholarships in excess of $140,000 annually.

“President Hale and First Lady Donna have always been about family and community, so we wanted to host a send-off celebration for them that would be fun for everyone,” said Jennifer Walker, executive director of the NEO Development Foundation. “NEO has grown and our campus has developed so much during Dr. Hale’s presidency, so it seemed fitting that we dedicate the outdoor centennial classroom as part of this event and end the evening with a free concert on the lawn for everyone to enjoy.”

The event is free and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

For more information, contact Walker at Jennifer.hessee@neo.edu.