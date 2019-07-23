Architect Kyle Lombardo was hired by the Tecumseh Public Schools Board of Education to design the school's new farm barn.

The school farm barn is part of the district's $12.4 million bond issue which was approved in Fall of 2016.

Over the last few months the Board has approved bids and began Phase One and construction on the project.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, progress on the project will continue in the Fall.

In addition to the school farm barn, several different improvements have been made to the district including the Early Childhood Education Center, improvements to the band rooms, vocal music rooms and security.

The district is also making improvements to the Tecumseh Middle School gym, cafeteria and restrooms.

