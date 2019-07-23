Anthony “Tony” Lawrence Vaughan, of Choctaw, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 80.

He was born on July 19, 1939, in Webb City, Missouri, to William M. Vaughan and Alma (Lever) Vaughan.

He spent his early years in Hawaii and Missouri with his brother William Jr. and sister, Amanda Claire. In 1963 he graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, Tony moved to Oklahoma to take a job as an aviation engineer with the company AEROCommander.

In 1967 he married Daisy Holdge and adopted her son Randy. Their son, Eric Marshall Vaughan, was born on Oct. 2, 1968.

Tony went to work for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) in 1970 as a traffic engineer. He retired in 1997 after 27 years of service.

On May 25, 1985, Tony married Martha Beesley in Shawnee at the home of her brother, Stanley Beesley. Martha’s son John Charles McMahan was 14 and Tony’s son Eric Marshall Vaughan was 16 at that time.

Tony’s favorite hobby from the time he was 10 years old was designing, building, and racing model airplanes, cars and sailboats. He was exceptionally good at this. He was the national champion in hand launched gliders two times.

Memorial service will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at Cooper Funeral Home, 210 W. Walnut, Tecumseh, with John Charles McMahan and Eric Marshall Vaughan officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Following the service, the family will have a gathering to meet with friends and family at the Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant, 302 N. Broadway, Tecumseh.

