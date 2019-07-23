If you’ve driven past the Washington County Fair Grounds lately, you may have noticed a few changes to the facade. The outside has been painted, new signage and flowers are are still being planted in the new flowerbed out front. And, the new heat and air conditioning systems are working well during this hot weather.

It will look great for the upcoming Washington County Fair in September and 2 Friends & Junk in October. Thanks to Jay Mantooth, for doing a great job. Jay says Commissioners Mike Bouvier, Mitch Antle and Mike Dunlap have been especially helpful during all of this work being done.

Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schueler and firefighter Mike Bolinger left Friday morning for Bristol, Va., to make a purchase from Kinderhook — a volunteer fire department — just north of Bristol. The Dewey Fire Department purchased 28 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses to replace the 20 they own. The new SCBAs are 2014 models. SCBAs keep the firefighters from breathing in smoke when they enter house fires. Using SCBAs also reduces cancer risks.

Chief Schueler added that brand new masks and voice amplifiers would also be picked up. The Kinderhook Fire Department had a grant approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and were getting brand new SCBAs themselves.

Chief Schuler said the volunteer fire department in Virginia just wanted to help another volunteer fire department and that the price for all 28 SCBAs was just $7,500. If the Dewey Fire Department were to purchase the items brand new, it would have cost them $180,000. Chief Schueler said they are essentially saving Dewey residents $170,000. The old SCBAs, which the Dewey Fire Department owns, will be given to other volunteer fire departments in Washington County free of charge. Chief Schueler said they want to help out their neighbors, and they can use the SCBAs to fill whatever need they may have.

Heritage Theatre is featuring a Hit Musical extravaganza you won’t want to miss. Back by popular demand, is “Hillbilly Heaven,” Joe Sear’s musical, featuring an amazing musical cast performing as all the country music greats. “Hillbilly Heaven” has been performed all over the nation, including at the Willie Nelson Ranch, and now they are coming to the Heritage Theatre in Dewey for what David Valdez says, “promises to be a fun-filled two hours of toe tappin,’ two-steppin’ time show.” Reservations for to see “Hillbilly Heaven” are required.

Tickets are available for purchase online. Shows will be held Aug. 8-10. The price of the ticket includes dinner. Heritage Theatre — Gizzy’s Eatery is located at 306 Don Tyler Ave in Dewey. Be sure and make reservations now, before it all sold out. For more information, go to the Heritage Theatre Facebook page.