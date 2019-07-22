Change can be hard sometimes when it comes to coaching changes.

But when the coach comes from within the system, it’s more of a smooth transition than a drastic change.

This is the case for the Davis Wolves basketball team, who have a new coach this season in Dustin Hammons.

While this might be Hammons first year as a head basketball coach at Davis, he’s far from an outsider having been at the school for quite some time now.

“Being this is my first year with the boys, we’ve just tried to concentrate this summer on playing hard,” Hammons said. “We haven’t had much time together as a team, so we’ve worked on being aggressive on both ends of the floor and just having fun.”

Davis competed in the rotating summer league schedule along with Marietta, Fox, Springer, Healdton, Maysville, and several other schools, which provided looks at many different styles over the summer.

Davis managed to finish last season 10-16 overall, which included a district championship.

Unfortunately, two straight losses sent them crashing out of the regional tournament.

“I think every team looks at its previous season as a learning experience no matter what,” Hammons said. “All you can do is try to learn from it so you can get better for the upcoming season.”

Making the transition easier will be the fact that Davis is bringing back several players for next season including seniors Trey Parker, Dane Parker, Cole Martin, Jett Martin and Dakota Bridenstine.

“All of our seniors have stood out this summer,” Hammons said. “They have all been vocal and have just been leading the team collectively in their performances on the court. We were unfortunately missing Jett this summer because he was recovering from shoulder surgery. Once he gets back though we’re expecting some great things from him.”

“Ty Birkes was another player that really stood out to me this summer,” Hammons said. “He’s done a lot of good things for us and he’s going to be a strong junior for us. Overall, I was very impressed with the whole team and their attitudes. Our success is going to depend greatly on our upperclassmen and their leadership and ability to lead this team.”