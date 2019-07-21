Are you a person with free time on your hands, asking yourself every day, “What can I do on my spare time?” Well, I have an answer for you. Become an Ombudsman Volunteer.

COEDD Area Agency on Aging has an Ombudsman Program that is seeking Ombudsman Volunteers. The Ombudsman Volunteer is an Advocate for residents in the Nursing Home, Assisted Living, and Residential Care Facilities. Ombudsman Volunteers help to make sure the residents care is being provided, the family and residents understand the situations of living in a new environment, and the facility is giving the best care and understanding of care to residents. COEDD Area Agency on Aging covers 7 counties(Pawnee, Payne, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee and Hughes), volunteers will be placed within 15 miles of their home.

The Ombudsman Program will be hosting training for potential volunteers on Monday, August 12, 2019 and on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:00AM lasting until 3:00PM both days. This will be held at the COEDD office at 400 North Bell, Shawnee, OK. There is no Charge to attend the training sessions nor are you obligated to volunteer after the training. You can come and learn about the rules and regulations of the Long-Term Care Facilities.

For further information about the training please contact Sherra Belk or Michelle Goins at 405-273-6410 or call 1-800-375-8255.