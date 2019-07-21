May 23, 1928 – July 16, 2019

Quannah McClure Davis was born in Sulphur to Sybil Sweeten and Lee S. McClure. She grew up with younger sister, Maudie McClure Nelson, whom she left a mark with all over the county.

At the age of 18 she moved to California and had a 40-year career with PacBell phone company as an engineer and line assigner. She married Forrest W Davis (Woody) and through his career with the California Prune Board they were able to travel the world, traveling to Japan, China, Egypt, Germany, England, Israel, just to name a few. She was a talented artist and painter for many years and even taught her skills to others later in life.

Upon retirement, Quannah and Woody moved to Albuquerque, N.M.; to Vancouver, Wash., and back to Oklahoma. Their final residence was Vancouver, Wash., in 2012. Woody passed in 2013. Quannah later moved into her daughter’s home in Battle Ground.

Quannah was a loving mother to Patricia A. Jackson (Fred), and Quannah L. Bartunek (Bob); grandmother to Tim (James), Lexie, Melissa (Stephen); great-grandmother to James Anthony, Madelyn and Kellet. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister.

Please join us for services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Northwood Park followed by graveside at 2 p.m.

Donations can be made in Quannah’s name to the SW Washington Humane Society, where she adopted her dear companion Foxy.