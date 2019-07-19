CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Trai Byers, 36; Jared Padalecki, 37; Benedict Cumberbatch, 43; Nancy Carell, 53.

Happy Birthday: You’ve got time, so slow down and don’t let anyone rush you into making a decision this year. Waiting and observing will save you from making an emotional or financial mistake. You can, however, expand your knowledge and skills this year or upgrade your technology to fit the changing economic climate. Having a strategy in place is in your best interest. Your numbers are 3, 11, 23, 25, 31, 34, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get involved in progressive plans that will help you bring about the changes that you feel will benefit you as well as your community. If you don’t participate, you have no right to complain. Do your part to make a difference. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share what you have with those you love, but don’t let an outsider take advantage of you. If someone asks for too much, know enough to walk away. Your time and money should be spent on you, not someone else. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen and learn. The information you receive can help you figure out how best to get ahead professionally as well as personally. An open mind will lead to taking suggestions made and turning them into something worthwhile. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid elaborate temptation. Too much of anything will lead to anxiety and stress. Live within your means, and take on only what’s feasible. Put greater emphasis on personal and partnership development. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Choose your battles wisely. Stop worrying about what others do, and start putting energy into pursuits that are going to help you get ahead. Broaden your spectrum, and try something that will inspire you to branch out and do your own thing. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Close any gap you have that may be holding you back or keeping someone from collaborating with you. Approach situations and the people you deal with individually, and pay close attention to what others want. Don’t complicate your life. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Engage in events that motivate you. A chance to experience something foreign to you will give you a better perspective regarding the way others live. Keep an open mind, but don’t forgo your way of life for someone else’s. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel mentally, physically or spiritually. What you discover will help you realize how you want to live your life. It’s time to make a change instead of dreaming about it. Plan a new adventure, and you’ll meet someone extraordinary. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Too much of anything will turn into a bad thing. Don’t give in to temptation or overspend impulsively. Count your cash, and put it in a safe place. The fewer people who know about what you’ve got, the better. Don’t share personal information. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll begin to see the fruits of your labor. A change will not only benefit you, but also those you love. Relationships are highlighted. Making a romantic gesture or a commitment to someone you love is favored. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ease into whatever you are thinking about doing. If you act on impulse, it will lead to regret. Put your energy into improving your personal life and the situations that determine how you are going to live. Compromise may be necessary. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share only with those you trust. Don’t leave the door open for someone who continually disappoints you. Surround yourself with positive people who treat you well and who want the same things you do. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are open-minded, impulsive and curious. You are worldly and intelligent.