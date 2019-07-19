SHAWNEE – The Oklahoma Baptist men's basketball program will host a prospect camp for players in the ninth grade through college juniors on Saturday, Aug. 3, in the Noble Complex on the OBU campus.

The purpose of the camp is for players to be coached, developed and evaluated by college coaches and players. Coaches from NAIA and junior college programs will be in attendance with OBU coaches and players coaching, supervising and running the camp.

The registration fee is $50, and check-in begins at noon with camp running from 1-6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but camp is limited to the first 100 prospects on a first-to-pay basis. Participation is open to anyone – limited only by age, gender and numbers. Four-year transfers must have a release from their previous institution in order to participate in the camp.

High school, AAU, NAIA and junior college coaches and parents are welcome to attend for free.

For more information, or to register for the camp, click the link above or contact Coach Josh Davis at 405.585.5311 or joshua.davis@okbu.edu.